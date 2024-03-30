Atlas Brown Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 2,254,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

