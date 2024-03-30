Atlas Brown Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paramount Global by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 107,782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $7,438,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.6 %

PARA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,850,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103,440. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

