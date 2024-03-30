Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $237,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.90. 277,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

