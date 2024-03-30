Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

