Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
