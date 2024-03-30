Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $254.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,951. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

View Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

