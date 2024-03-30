Atlas Brown Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,601,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 654,180 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

