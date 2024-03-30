Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,583. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.