AT&T Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,461,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

