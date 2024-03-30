AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.57. 7,120,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 38,417,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

