Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

