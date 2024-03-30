AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,151.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,921.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,702.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

