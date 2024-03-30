Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $53.88 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $53.88 or 0.00076804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and $438.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00025588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

