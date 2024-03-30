AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Head to Head Contrast

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A AvalonBay Communities 0 8 8 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Power REIT and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $197.03, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Power REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.30 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.09 AvalonBay Communities $2.77 billion 9.52 $928.83 million $6.55 28.33

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% AvalonBay Communities 33.56% 7.98% 4.51%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

