B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Violet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Red Violet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDVT opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Violet will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

