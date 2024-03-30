Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Separately, HSBC cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8118 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

