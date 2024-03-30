Bank of America Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.