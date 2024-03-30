Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.3 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

