Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

