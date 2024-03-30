Barclays Begins Coverage on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $35,572,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.