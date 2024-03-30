Barclays Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 178,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,156,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after buying an additional 420,768 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.