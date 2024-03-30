Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238.75 ($3.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 270 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.52, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.74 ($2.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

