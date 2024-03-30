Barclays Raises Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $8.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 194,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

