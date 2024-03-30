Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of BCNAF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. Barco has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.
About Barco
