Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of BCNAF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Friday. Barco has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

