Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

