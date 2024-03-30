Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 930.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $143.75 during trading hours on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $152.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.