Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 930.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFF stock remained flat at $143.75 during trading hours on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $152.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

