Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $272.51 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Beldex has a market cap of $272.51 million and $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.57 or 0.05046592 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004372 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

