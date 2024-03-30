Benchmark Trims Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Target Price to $23.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Direct Digital

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of DRCT opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.