BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioCorRx Price Performance

BICX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

