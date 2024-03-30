BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BioCorRx Price Performance
BICX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
About BioCorRx
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioCorRx
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.