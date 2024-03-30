BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
BOPCF opened at $0.92 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
