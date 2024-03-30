BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BOPCF opened at $0.92 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

