Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

BTDR opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

