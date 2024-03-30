BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.41 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00026735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,278.31 or 1.00063621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00140683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001483 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

