BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Trading Down 4.3%

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Approximately 14,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 65,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.88. The company has a market cap of £9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.25 and a beta of -0.60.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

