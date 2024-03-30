BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.08

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $11.20. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 467,868 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 580,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

