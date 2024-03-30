BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.08

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $11.20. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 467,868 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.