BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Plans Dividend of $0.38

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3801 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BRLN stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

