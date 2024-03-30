BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

