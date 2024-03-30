BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

