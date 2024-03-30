BMO Capital Markets Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $165.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.