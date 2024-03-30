BNB One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $90.52 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $605.33 or 0.00862871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,125 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,536,168.6644053. The last known price of BNB is 608.71059409 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2126 active market(s) with $2,521,266,366.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

