BNB One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $90.52 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $605.33 or 0.00862871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,125 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
