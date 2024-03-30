BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) to Distribute Dividend of $0.30 on April 5th

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2999 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

BKGI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

