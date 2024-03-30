BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.97

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.97 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 68084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

