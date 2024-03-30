Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.93 and last traded at $192.02. 1,015,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,360,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

