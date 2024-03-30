Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Shares Up 1.3%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.74. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.
Bosideng International Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
