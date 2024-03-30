Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $570-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.51 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,255.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Braze by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 352,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Braze by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Braze by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Braze by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

