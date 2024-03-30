Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $162,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Braze by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Braze by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

