Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Braze Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Braze by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 352,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Braze by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Braze by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

