BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
