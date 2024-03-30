Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

