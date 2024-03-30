Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.86. 368,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.35 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

