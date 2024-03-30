Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

